Employees, public left in dark as some Tucson businesses keep COVID-19 cases secret

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise throughout the state, businesses remain largely unregulated when it comes to handling positive cases of the coronavirus among employees.

More than four months into the start of the global pandemic, Pima County businesses are not required to report that an employee has tested positive for the virus, nor are they required to inform the public or other employees.

Coupled with limited contact tracing capabilities and stressful economic situations, restaurants, shops and other facilities aren’t playing by the same rules, often leaving employees and the public in the dark.

While the health department can offer guidelines and suggestions, protocols and enforcement are dictated by the employers themselves.

Over the past couple weeks, half a dozen restaurants like Fleming’s, Barrio Brewing Co., Bamboo Terrace, El Chinito Gordo and a location of Dutch Bros Coffee have publicly announced that they’ve temporarily closed their doors due to coronavirus exposure. But other businesses are choosing to keep this information to themselves.

“The employer is not required to report or provide the information about test results of staff to the public or the health department. So, it's not necessarily a helpful part of the work that we do,” said Loni Anderson, division manager for consumer health and food safety at the Pima County Health Department. “But when someone tests positive, their lab report gets sent to the state and county health department. We do contact the person and ask questions related to their employment and who they're in contact with.”