"Empty Bowls" fundraiser offers hybrid way to help fight hunger

“I have never been hungry, but the idea of someone not having a place to go to get food for their kids is heartbreaking. I think people like the fact that if they pay $30 at Empty Bowls, it all goes right back to the Interfaith Community Services Food Bank. They don’t like to donate $100 and have only $10 go toward the charity,” she said.

Clay artist Linda DeBoer, who has been involved with Empty Bowls since its inception, agreed that increased community need since the onset of the pandemic has provided extra incentive for everyone involved.

An event organizer who donated 75 wheel-thrown and hand-built bowls this year from her home studio (lindadeboerclay.com), DeBoer said she was happy to stay busy with the project during the pandemic and is moved that her efforts will impact lives. During the 2020 fiscal year, ICS served 9,387 households and 25,585 individuals through its two food banks at 2820 W. Ina Road and at New Spirit Lutheran Church, 8701 E. Old Spanish Trail.