Enrollment opens for Tucson's newest high school, Innovation Tech

Enrollment is open for a new high school designed to help students earn workforce certification and training in fields ranging from culinary arts to health care to automation.

Innovation Tech High School, a joint effort between the Tucson Unified School District and the Pima County Joint Technical Education District, will open its doors Aug. 6.

The school will focus on technical careers and won’t offer fine arts or sports, said TUSD’s Patricia Hurley, who will serve as a joint principal with JTED’s Mario Castro. But Innovation Tech will teach soft skills that fit any career, including time management and getting along with coworkers, Castro said.

“Certification is important. Getting your diploma is important,” Castro said. “But I think those intangible things are also important to us, so that you can leave us ready to go for your next step in life.”

Other fields of study available include 3-D animation, game design, robotics, engineering, aviation, drone operation and more. Students will also have the option of taking additional classes in the evening to focus on more than one JTED pathway and earn more than one certification.