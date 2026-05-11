The Santa Cruz River is a sprawling watershed stretching through Southern Arizona from Marana to northern Mexico. And it’s being reshaped by invasive plants.

“We have invasive species that are throughout a lot of our washes, creeks and drainage ways leading to the Santa Cruz River that are taking the water resources before they even make it to the Santa Cruz River proper,” said Tony Figueroa, invasive plant program manager with Tucson Bird Alliance, who works alongside the river and its watershed.

There are major efforts underway to restore the once abundant Santa Cruz, which has been largely depleted by overuse and climate change. Invasive removal is a part of every step of the restoration process.

Before restoration can begin, invasives must be removed. During restoration, invasives must be removed. And after restoration, weekly and monthly management to remove invasives must continue.

“At this moment, with the funding structures and the crews that are available to do this, it’s about picking and choosing the highest quality habitat,” Figueroa said. “Focus on the spot where you’re going to be supporting the most life.”

Complications with restoration

Invasives choke out native plants, decrease biodiversity, increase the risk of wildfires and are rarely eaten by native insects and animals, Figueroa said.

“If you don’t have palatable plants, then you don’t have insects and then you don’t have the things that eat insects,” he said. “You end up with a very quiet stream.”