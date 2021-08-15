Ex Black Panthers leader imprisoned in Tucson fighting for exoneration

Supporters of a former Black Panthers leader, Imam Jamil Al-Amin, who is being housed in a federal prison in Tucson are calling for his exoneration.

Al-Amin, formerly known as H. Rap Brown, was a Black Panthers leader and a former chairman of the Student Nonviolent Coordinating Committee in the 1960s, according to the Associated Press.

He was living in Atlanta in 2000 when authorities say he shot two sheriff’s deputies, killing one, the Associated Press said. He was convicted of murder in 2002 and sentenced to life in prison.

In 2019, Al-Amin challenged his imprisonment stating his constitutional rights were violated at trial, the Associated Press said. The Supreme Court declined to take his case.

Despite serving a life sentence for a Georgia state offense, Al-Amin is currently being housed in the United States Penitentiary in Tucson.

He is in his 21st year of the life sentence, according to a news release from Mass Liberation Arizona. They claim another man has repeatedly admitted to committing the crime under oath, stating there is no evidence that places Al-Amin at the scene of the crime.