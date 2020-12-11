Fall flowers had saguaro experts craning their necks, scratching their heads

The effort is designed to chart when the cacti bloom, how many of their flowers become fruit and how different environmental factors affect the process.

“We’re looking at a whole host of questions,” Swann said.

He expects to have answers to some of them in a few years, but to truly understand the reproductive process of such a long-lived plant will require both patience and commitment.

“The longer you do studies like this, the more you learn,” Swann said.

Fall bloom could be a response to stress

After a summer of record heat and little precipitation, Heath thinks the saguaros in Sabino Canyon are simply responding to stress. “There was very little rain there, even less than other parts of Tucson,” he said.

He wonders if fall flowering is a sort of “last gasp” by plants that “sense this might be the end of the line, so they try to reproduce as much as they can.”

Heath said something similar seemed to happen the year after a particularly long and hard freeze in February 2011.

Some of the saguaros damaged by the cold sprouted flowers the following December and into early 2012, including a few plants that died not long after that.