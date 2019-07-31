A federal judge put the skids on the planned Rosemont Mine late Wednesday, tossing out the Forest Service's earlier decision approving the mine and its environmental impact statement that cleared the way for the approval.
The ruling means that Hudbay Minerals can't start work on the $1.9 billion construction project in the Santa Rita Mountains southeast of Tucson this month as it had planned to do.
U.S. District Judge James Soto ruled in favor of separate lawsuits filed against the Forest Service by a coalition of environmental groups and by three Indian tribes including the Tohono O'Odham and Pascua-Yaqui tribes in the Tucson area.