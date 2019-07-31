The Rosemont Mine, planned for the Santa Rita Mountains southeast of Tucson, has received final U.S. Army Corps of Engineers approval, though environmental and other groups have sued to stop the project.

 Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star 2013

A federal judge put the skids on the planned Rosemont Mine late Wednesday, tossing out the Forest Service's earlier decision approving the mine and its environmental impact statement that cleared the way for the approval.

The ruling means that Hudbay Minerals can't start work on the $1.9 billion construction project in the Santa Rita Mountains southeast of Tucson this month as it had planned to do.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

U.S. District Judge James Soto ruled in favor of separate lawsuits filed against the Forest Service by a coalition of environmental groups and by three Indian tribes including the Tohono O'Odham and Pascua-Yaqui tribes in the Tucson area.

Subscribe for just 23¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles