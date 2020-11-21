Federal prison on Tucson's southeast side COVID-19 hot spot

The federal prison complex on Tucson’s southeast side has become a COVID-19 hot spot, and widespread testing is urgently needed to prevent hundreds of employees from spreading the disease beyond the prison gates, a report to the Pima County Board of Supervisors said.

To date, about 500 of 1,300 inmates at the facility at 8901 S. Wilmot Road have been infected with coronavirus, and until last week, the prison was not offering on-site testing for its 600 or so employees, said the report from County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry.

Rather, employees who wanted to be tested were directed to see their doctor or seek out a free clinic. Relatively few did so — only about one-quarter of the workforce, the Nov. 17 report said.

“We believe the facility needs to provide comprehensive COVID-19 testing for all staff,” it said.

In the meantime, the County Health Department, with the blessing of the federal Bureau of Prisons, is sending mobile testing units to the prison.

More than 90 employees were tested on site and the mobile unit will be back Tuesday for another session, said an email from the county’s epidemiological team, which is helping prison officials address the situation.