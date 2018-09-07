Buy Now

Homeland Security Investigations and Pima County Sheriff personnel look over a truck in the Target parking lot a El Con Mall, Thursday September 6, 2018, Tucson, Ariz. Several sheriff and US Border Patrol units were involved in what a HSI spokesperson said was the taking into custody of three in connection with a drug investigation.

 Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star

Homeland Security agents arrested three people at El Con Mall Thursday evening.

Irving Gerardo Valenzuela-Rojo was arrested for possession and attempt to distribute a substance containing fentanyl, according to a court document.

In total, 3,000 pills were seized from a vehicle Valenzuela-Rojo entered in the parking lot of a Target store.

Agents observed Valenzuela-Rojo parking his Dodge Ram pickup next to another vehicle at 5:30 p.m.

He entered the adjacent vehicle and placed items inside the center console, the court document said.

Agents found six plastic bags in the center console during a vehicle search. The bags contained "small, round, blue pills" and weighed nearly a pound in total, court documents show.

The pills are believed to be fentanyl.

"The HSI agents involved have made seizures in the recent past of the exact same type of pill, and each time, the pills tested positive for fentanyl," the document said.

Information about the additional arrests was not found on Friday afternoon.

