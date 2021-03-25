Feds remove key Clean Water Act permit requirement for Rosemont Mine

But the federal rule changes, approved in June 2020, meant development along ephemeral washes that only run after storms, not year-round, is no longer regulated under the act.

The Corps decision said the streams that would be affected by Rosemont Mine construction are mostly ephemeral. Three areas where water courses carry water intermittently or perennially have no connection in normal years to rivers such as the Santa Cruz, which would require regulation, the decision said.

So now, no permit is needed.

Hudbay Minerals, which had previously asked the Corps to remove jurisdiction from the mine site, praised the new decision.

“We are pleased with the Corps’ decision that there are no Waters of the United States within the Rosemont project area, which is consistent with our own view. This determination is a positive step in advancing the Rosemont project,” Hudbay said in a statement.

Opponents were critical, particularly Stuart Gillespie, representing three tribes, the Tohono O’odham, Pascua Yaqui and Hopi, that have challenged federal approvals of the mine in court. Gillespie said this decision is “entirely inconsistent” with separate court actions by the Corps and the Environmental Protection Agency.