Feds sued over red-squirrel management on Arizona's Mount Graham

The camp's operating permit with the Forest Service is long expired, and the church vacated the property in 2017, the suit says. Still remaining are a dining hall, a generator house, a shower house with septic tank and leach field, a tool shed, two toilet buildings, water and electrical systems, six barracks buildings and four ramadas. The Forest Service solicited public comments last fall on whether to reissue the permit to the church or to a new applicant.

The Mount Graham red squirrel is one of 25 red squirrel subspecies known to exist in North America. Its existence on the mountain, its sole home, has been particularly precarious since the 2017 fire, which knocked down its known population from a range of 200-300 to 35.

The subspecies has rebounded some. The Arizona Game and Fish Department said a September 2019 survey found 78 squirrels on the mountain, up from 75 a year earlier. In a news release, Game and Fish called this increase "proof that the endangered squirrel continues its fight back," and an encouraging sign for its recovery.