Feed Tucson 2020 will distribute nonperishable food, basic supplies this morning

As the spike in cases of COVID-19 corresponds to an increase in need for families impacted by the pandemic, a dozen local businesses and nonprofit organizations have come together to help those who are struggling.

Feed Tucson 2020 is a free, no-touch, drive-through distribution of nonperishable groceries and basic supplies. The event will take place on a first-come, first-serve basis from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday at Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way.

“Between COVID, unemployment, economic distress and the issues with race relations — and on top of everything else, now the Bighorn Fire — the community can really use an event like this. We want to help people not only with food and household goods, but to have a feel-good moment for the Tucson community,” said Bob Elliott, a retired NBA player and president and owner of Elliott Accounting.