Feed Tucson 2020 will distribute nonperishable food, basic supplies this morning
editor's pick top story

Feed Tucson 2020 will distribute nonperishable food, basic supplies this morning

  • Updated

As the spike in cases of COVID-19 corresponds to an increase in need for families impacted by the pandemic, a dozen local businesses and nonprofit organizations have come together to help those who are struggling.

Feed Tucson 2020 is a free, no-touch, drive-through distribution of nonperishable groceries and basic supplies. The event will take place on a first-come, first-serve basis from 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. Thursday at Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way.

“Between COVID, unemployment, economic distress and the issues with race relations — and on top of everything else, now the Bighorn Fire — the community can really use an event like this. We want to help people not only with food and household goods, but to have a feel-good moment for the Tucson community,” said Bob Elliott, a retired NBA player and president and owner of Elliott Accounting.

He and his wife, Beverely, organized a similar event in 2011 and have worked to bring Feed Tucson 2020 to fruition. Elliott emphasized the effort is a collaboration between the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, Tucson Electric Power, AAA Mountain West Group/AAA Arizona, Elliott Family Charities, Abba’s Storehouse, AAA CSAA Insurance Group, Cox Communications, Family Housing Resources Cares, Tucson Subaru, Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona, United Way of Southern Arizona and Feed the Children.

The event seeks to provide food and supplies for 1,600 families of four to five people.

“We are looking at helping 7,000 to 8,000 people in our community. We need this for a lot of reasons. Sometimes the best part of an event like this is not something that you can quantify: My gut tells me it is the intangibles when people come together for a positive event ... it becomes a win-win situation for everyone,” said Elliott.

Bob Elliott

 Josh Galemore / Arizona Daily Star

Contact freelance writer Loni Nannini at ninch2@comcast.net

Feed Tucson 2020 event

If You Go: Give or Receive Help fromFeed Tucson 2020 Event

What: A Drive-through, no-touch distribution of non-perishable groceries and supplies

When: 7 a.m. to 10 a.m. on Thursday

Where: Kino Sports Complex, 2500 E. Ajo Way

Cost: Free

Feed Tucson 2020 will provide free donations of food and household supplies to 1,600 families need on a first-come, first serve basis. Participants can follow the signs as they approach the Sports Complex and are asked to remain in their cars and pop their trunks open so that the items can be loaded by volunteers. If you would like to make a donation to support the effort, you can make an online donation to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona at https://www.communityfoodbank.org or to the United Way of Tucson and Southern Arizona at https://www.unitedwaytucson.org.

Tags

Get local news delivered to your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Police body-cam video of Tucson man’s in-custody death (graphic content)

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News