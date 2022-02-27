Fentanyl deaths still rising in Pima County, but drop among teens

Fentanyl continues to kill more Pima County residents than any other illegal drug but there has been some progress: Deaths among those 19 and younger, which were expected to continue a record-breaking climb, have instead dropped 66% in the last six months.

Opioids in general, including fentanyl, contributed to at least 71% of the 498 overdose deaths here during the 2021 calendar year.

The overdoses are still being analyzed, but the tally has already exceeded 2020's record-breaking 207 fentanyl deaths, said Mark Person, program manager of the county Health Department's Community Mental Health and Addiction.

While health officials say it's not possible to pinpoint any one reason for the improvement among teens, the county earlier this year increased access to Narcan by more than 500%. The medication, also called Naloxone, reverses the effects of opioids on the respiratory system and can be used quickly to save lives when someone overdoses.

“Fentanyl should be treated like a poison from underneath your sink,” he said. “This isn’t heroin. Heroin accounts for 20 deaths this year, and there were over 200 fentanyl deaths.”