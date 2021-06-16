Former Congressman Matt Salmon enters GOP race for Arizona governor

There also were references to the latest GOP talking points, including Salmon's promises to "protect election integrity'' and "strengthen voter ID.''

Salmon, more than any of the other Republican contenders, has an extensive record.

As a state senator first elected in 1990, he backed various tax-cut measures.

He also was behind a move to abolish both the Arizona Lottery and parimutuel wagering on horses and dogs, saying once the state did that, it could avoid having tribal casinos.

Six years in the U.S. House followed, after which he stepped aside, keeping his pledge to serve no more than three terms.

That led to the gubernatorial bid in 2002 where he gained the GOP nod after trouncing Secretary of State Betsey Bayless and Treasurer Carol Spinger. That teed him up to run against Democrat Janet Napolitano, who was attorney general at the time.

But the race was complicated by the entry of Richard Mahoney, a former Democratic secretary of state, who ran as an independent and picked up nearly 85,000 votes, and Libertarian Barry Hess, who tallied more than 20,000. Napolitano won.