Formula shortages hard on Tucson families with infants

Tucson mother Serena Gustafson knows the awful stress of having an infant to feed but an unreliable food source to keep her thriving.

Gustafson's daughter has significant food allergies and needs an amino-acid based formula to help her grow.

“She wasn’t gaining weight, she was miserable for months but now that she’s on this (brand), she’s thriving," Gustafson said of changing 7-month-old Amelia's formula to a specialty formula in late December. The switch was advised by her pediatrician, Dr. Nicole Abdy with Mesquite Pediatrics.

Amelia was finally free of stomach pain and the reflux improved tremendously, until February.

That's when there was a recall of certain formulas manufactured by Similac, Alimentum and EleCare. The recall included the shutdown of an Abbott Nutrition processing plant in Sturgis, Michigan, following the hospitalization of four infants sick from a rare bacteria that reportedly came from formula produced at the plant. Two of those infants died.

As of last week, national news reports show, the out-of-stock rate for formula nationwide reached 43%. Photos from stores around the country show near empty or empty shelves of infant formula. Short supplies of formula are also happening in Tucson.

The national shortage of formula started in October, a supply chain problem tied to the pandemic, said Pima County's WIC Dietetics Services manager, Monica Nicholas. WIC stands for Women, Infants and Children and is a federal program to help infants and children up to age 5 at risk of inadequate nutrition.

What makes it harder for WIC recipients is that Arizona's computer systems are set up for WIC card holders to get the same kind of formula they have typically used, but with the shortages, that's not necessarily what's available.

In order to buy another of the three main brands, Enfamil, Similac and Gerber, they need to call in and change their card. Lately, these brands have been harder to find while the generic store brands are available but not approved for their card.

Making changes to the card to allow the purchase of generic brands would require the state to update its computer system. There are more than 100 store brand formulas that would need to be added.

The WIC Program has been working to expand brand options as they become available, said Steve Elliott, a spokesman for the Arizona Department of Health Services.

Elliott said store brands currently aren’t available through the WIC Program, but they are exploring the possibility of adding generic brands. In the meantime, he said they are working with families to help them locate alternatives. People needing help can call a state WIC helpline at (866) 927-8390 or email azwicshoppershelpline@azdhs.gov.

“At this time, families may need to visit a number of stores to get alternative formulas,” Elliott wrote in an email to the Arizona Daily Star. “If families have concerns about their infants’ nutrition, they should contact their pediatricians.”

Very hard to find

For Gustafson and her husband, the recall on Elecare meant switching to a Neocate product, but that's also been very hard to find.

The couple solicited help from friends and family, in Arizona and out-of-state. Initially, it was a matter of finding one can at one Walgreens here and another couple from a store near a friend up in Phoenix.

“We were trying to find formula everywhere,” Gustafson said of those first weeks. “We got a couple cans thanks to friends and calling around but it was very, very limited and very, very hard to find.”

Gustafson eventually found some online and immediately purchased what she could, which amount to a couple cases. That's just four cans per case, with one can lasting about three days.

Price-gouging also started, she said, with some charging $40 a can, she said, or even $70. There are websites charging over $200 for four cans, she said.

“Everyone is stressing out," she said of an online parenting site she joined for support with Amelia's health challenges. "How are we going to feed our babies?”

President Joe Biden met last week with manufacturers and retailers to find ways to increase supply. Abbott said this week that it could restart production in the coming weeks and get formula back on shelves within two months.

'Never seen anything like it before'

Some WIC recipients haven't been able to use their cards on formula for months. Instead, they might buy formula with cash, or use food stamps.

The food stamps, as they've been historically called, are part of the state's SNAP program, which stands for Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. Until the end of April, many families were receiving extra SNAP funds, which helped with buying formula, but that allotment ended after the state’s COVID-19 emergency services ended in March.

Households receiving the maximum SNAP benefit for their household size were receiving an extra $95 each month, said Tasya Peterson press secretary for the state's Department of Economic Security.

Some families are offering their infants cow’s milk, which Nicholas said is not advised before the baby turns a year old. Others are introducing solid foods sooner than they would have.

If people do try to buy online, get it from the retailer, she said, not a third-party seller who might be offering an expired product.

As of March, there were 2,300 infants enrolled in the county health department’s WIC program and about 1,500 of them are fully formula fed, said Jennifer Chancay, deputy division manager with Pima County’s Community Outreach, Prevention & Education.

About 500 are breastfed and also formula fed, while 300 of the infants are fully breastfeeding. Marana Health Care also runs a WIC program and so does El Rio Health, which currently has a monthly WIC caseload of about 4,200 to 4,600 participants, including not only formula-fed infants but also pregnant, postpartum, and breastfeeding participants as well as children up to age 5.

“We’ve never seen anything like this before,” Nicholas said. “It’s very stressful.”

Need help finding WIC formula? If you are unable to locate infant formula provided through WIC, the Arizona Department of Health Services recommends calling your local WIC clinic for assistance. Arizona WIC recipients may also contact the AZ WIC Shopper Helpline at (866) 927-8390 from 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday, or from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturdays. You can also email azwicshoppershelpline@azdhs.gov. Staff will help find alternative infant formulas. More resources are also available at www.hhs.gov/formula/index.html Facing a formula shortage? The Arizona Department of Health Services recommends the following: Whether or not you are a WIC participant, involve your pediatrician if you have concerns about your infant’s nutrition. Your pediatrician may have advice on transitioning temporarily to another type of formula, for example;

Please use only FDA-approved formula. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has online resources explaining what you should look for in a formula at tucne.ws/1kj2

When possible, look beyond supermarkets and check whether pharmacies, convenience stores, or specialty stores may have the formula you need or an FDA-approved option. You also may find formula online, though check carefully to make sure it is FDA-approved. In some cases, you may be able to order directly from the manufacturer;

Please don’t attempt to make your own baby formula. Although recipes for homemade formulas circulating online may seem healthy or less expensive, they may not be safe or meet your baby’s nutritional needs. Infants need a very specific balance of nutrients to grow. When breastfeeding is not an option, a formula approved by the FDA has what babies need. You can find more information on this topic from the American Academy of Pediatrics at tucne.ws/1kj3

See additional resources on nutrition for babies. As nutrition can include a combination of feeding options based on baby’s growth and readiness, current and expecting parents can reach out to the state's 24-hour Breastfeeding Hotline at (800) 833-4642

