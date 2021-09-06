Foundation donates $100,000 to school supplies for teachers

Tucson Values Teachers received a $100,000 donation from the William and Mary Ross Foundation to support Tucson Supplies Teachers, an annual supply drive for Southern Arizona teachers.

The drive, which began in July and will end on Sept. 30, offers $50 gift certificates to Jonathan’s Educational Resources for PreK-12 teachers in Pima, Cochise and Santa Cruz counties.

Tucson Values Teachers has raised more than $125,000 for the supply drive. In addition to the William and Mary Ross Foundation donation, the nonprofit received a $10,000 donation from Desert Diamond Casinos & Entertainment, $5,000 from Ventana Charitable Foundation Fund, $4,000 from JPMorgan Chase Bank and other funds from local community members.

“We are so appreciative of the William and Mary Ross Foundation for their support of local educators,” said Andy Heinemann, chief executive officer for Tucson Values Teachers. “Thanks to their $100,000 donation, we are able to provide $50 gift certificates to Jonathan’s Educational Resources to 2,000 local teachers. The outpouring of support by businesses and community members is a good reminder that our Southern Arizona community values our teachers and wants to set them up for success in their classroom.”