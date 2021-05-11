From inmate to honors, UA student says support of family, mentors helped his journey

He serves as lead organizer for the ReFraming Justice project for the American Friends Service Committee – Arizona, whose mission to shift the criminal justice system to “one that addresses root causes, adopts best practices for building safe and healthy communities, and emphasizes inclusivity and healing,” the organization said.

It’s for those who may not have anyone behind them to support them when dealing with substance abuse as well as mental health issues and their rehabilitation back into the world.

“My aspirations are to help people who have overcome or who are trying to overcome the things that I've overcome because I know I didn't do it alone. I know that if I'm in through the door, that it's my job to keep the door open for the next person,” Olivares-Pelayo said.

The example left for others, Olivares-Pelayo said, is that success has come from self-acceptance and a "radical level" of tolerance for past mistakes and the "amends that I'm trying to make now in the present."

“I have embraced my history and my circumstances and I use what was the most painful experience of my life as my super power. If I can survive that, I can survive anything. A college education compared to the hardships I've endured and survived, I mean, it's water off the deck, it's a piece of cake,” he said.