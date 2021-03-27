Frustrations, victories: Pima County residents with pre-existing conditions anxious for shots

For months, they’ve waited.

They were anxious to get vaccinated themselves, or vigilant for a loved one to get a chance.

Some have a disability or preexisting medical condition that means getting COVID-19 could make them sicker than most, or might even kill them.

One went through the horror of watching vulnerable loved ones get sick, and die.

So when Gov. Doug Ducey announced Monday that everyone 16 and older could now get an appointment at state-run vaccination sites, many of these Pima County residents were distraught that their category, 1C, had been skipped.

They had been waiting as weeks became months, and already grappling with Arizona changing to age-based criteria earlier this month, and now they would need to compete for spots with people at much lower risk?

On Wednesday, Pima County also expanded COVID-19 vaccine eligibility at its distribution sites, but only to certain groups based on age, risk or work. County officials said these groups were selected in order to get shots to the most vulnerable residents first — including most of those in category 1C, which included people with medical risks.

The Arizona Daily Star interviewed several people who fall in the 1C group. Here’s what they shared:

‘No regrets’

For William Grass, driving 14 hours round trip to get his teenager the vaccine was a no-brainer.

Grass had been waiting weeks, and then months, for the chance to protect his vulnerable child from the potentially lethal virus.

He’d volunteered at the University of Arizona point of distribution, which is run by the state, and got his vaccine that way, but couldn’t find a way to protect his only child.