If you go

What: 100+ Women Who Care about Tucson 16th Big Give

When: 5:30 p.m. Thursday, July 18.

Where: The Westin La Paloma Resort & Spa, 3800 E. Sunrise Drive.

Cost: Free; registration is required at 100womenwhocaretucson.org

Festivities include a cash bar and hors d’ oeuvres followed by short presentations highlighting three local charities, a question-and-answer session and membership voting to choose the quarterly recipient of donations.

For more information about 100+ Women Who Care Tucson and upcoming Giving Circle dates, visit 100womenwhocaretucson.org