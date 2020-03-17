Arizona Tax Credit: Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

The Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona changes lives in the communities we serve by feeding the hungry today, and building a healthy, hunger-free tomorrow.

The cost of food can add up quickly for working families, seniors on fixed incomes or people dealing with health issues or a major life change like a job loss.

Arizona ranks as the fifth-worst state for childhood hunger, and 14th for hunger overall. Because of your support, the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona is there to help with emergency food assistance for people in need.

Nearly 200,000 people in Southern Arizona needed that help last year. About a third of those were children.

The Community Food Bank serves people in five counties across our area, including Pima, Cochise, Santa Cruz, Graham and Greenlee counties.

People who come in for emergency food often receive healthy and nutritious produce as well because of the Community Food Bank’s increasing work to rescue edible fruits and vegetables grown in Mexico.

Last year the Community Food Bank distributed more than 46 million pounds of produce. This work is one of the main reasons the Community Food Bank was recognized by Feeding America as 2018 Food Bank of the Year, selected from a network of 200 food banks across the country.

The Community Food Bank also works with local growers to get healthy, locally grown produce into the community both in local farmers markets and on a larger scale, bringing growers together with institutions like the Tucson Unified School District, Tucson Medical Center and the University of Arizona. This supports the local economy, is better for the environment and helps build the health of the community.

Feeding the hungry today and building a healthy, hunger-free tomorrow means the Community Food Bank also works to address the root causes of hunger and the poverty that often accompanies it.

The Community Food Bank works to increase economic opportunity in innovative ways, including a job training program that teaches culinary and life skills at Caridad Community Kitchen. People who are unemployed or underemployed graduate with skills that allow them to advance in the job force. This year Caridad will graduate its 30th class.

Support from the community is crucial for the Food Bank to exist. More than 70% of our budget comes from donations. Your tax credit donation is a vital way to join the fight to end hunger in our area.

How it works

Arizona provides two separate nonrefundable tax credits for individuals who make contributions to charitable organizations: Qualifying Charitable Organizations and Qualifying Foster Care Charitable Organizations. Tax credits are also available for donations to schools.

These tax credits are a way for Arizona taxpayers to direct their taxes to organizations and causes that are important to them.

Individuals making cash donations may claim donations as tax credits up to the allowable amount on their Arizona Personal Income Tax returns.

Tax credits provide a dollar-for-dollar reduction of your Arizona income tax liability. This means that a $400 tax credit saves you $400 in taxes. On the other hand, tax deductions lower your taxable income and are equal to the percentage of your marginal tax bracket.

 The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Charitable Organizations is $400 for single and head of household taxpayers and $800 for married taxpayers filing a joint return.

The allowable 2019 credit for contributions to Qualifying Foster Care Organizations is $500 for single and head of household taxpayers and $1,000 for married taxpayers filing a joint return. 

For a list of qualifying organizations and more information on these or school tax credits, see tucne.ws/taxcredits at the Arizona Department of Revenue website.

You can donate and claim the credit for 2019 up until April 15, 2020.  For more details, consult your tax professional. 

How to give

Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona

3003 S. Country Club, Tucson, 85713

520-622-0525

communityfoodbank.org

