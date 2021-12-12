GOP lawmaker files complaint against Pima County's vaccine mandate for some workers

"A lot of people may have found God yesterday,'' Lesher said. "It's not my place, I guess I would say in some ways, to decide. If they attest to me that it is a sincerely held religious belief, it is difficult to challenge that belief or their right to hold that belief.''

In fact, Lesher said, the "vast majority'' of those who make the claim probably qualify. And she said the county is not forcing them to answer other questions like whether they have taken vaccines against other diseases.

But that's not the end of it. "While they don't have to get a vaccine, we are still going to try to make sure that they're not working with vulnerable populations,'' Lesher said.

There are restrictions.

Anyone who gets one of these accommodations will not be allowed in in-person meetings and will have to participate virtually. There's also a requirement to wear a mask at all times when in a county building or workspace, and a prohibition against eating or drinking in shared work areas.

There is also a requirement for weekly testing for COVID-19 which, for those who claim a religious exemption, will be paid out of their own pockets.