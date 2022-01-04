Gov. Ducey offering more money to parents if their schools close over COVID

PHOENIX — Gov. Doug Ducey is doubling down in his fight with public schools over their virus policies, offering cash to parents to send their kids to private or parochial schools if a school — or even a classroom — has to shut down for even one day because of an outbreak of COVID-19.

In what his office describes as "preemptive action," Ducey announced Tuesday his Open for Learning Recovery Benefit program to provide up to $7,000 for parents who face "financial and educational barriers due to unexpected school closures." It can be used for things like child care and online tutoring.

But the money, taken from federal COVID-relief programs, also can be used for tuition so parents can send their children to a private school, covering what gubernatorial press aide C.J. Karamargin said are "any charges from the school: tuition, books, uniforms if required."

The new $10 million program is a variant of one announced by Ducey last year to give what amounted to $7,000 vouchers for private schools to parents who want to pull their child out of a school solely because it has a mask mandate. Ducey also divided up $163 million in federal aid that is under his control to schools — but only to districts that do not require students and staff to wear face coverings.