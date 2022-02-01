Arizona high court restricts right to sue for libel if dragged into political disputes

But he also noted that Young does not dispute the factual nature of the claim: that Smith works at a modeling agency that specializes in underage girls, and that the agency advertises on websites that had been linked to sex trafficking. Instead, Bolick said, her case is built on Rogers' implication that Young is complicit in sex trafficking of children.

The campaign commercial "is more reasonably understood to imply that Smith is 'slimy' because he makes a living off exploiting children as models and goes so far as to advertise his sketchy business on questionable websites,'' Bolick said, calling that a "far cry'' from any reasonably understood inference the agency itself is engaged in sex trafficking of girls.

"Sex trafficking girls makes one a criminal,'' the justice said. "Making a living in a seedy business makes one 'slimy,' which is exactly what the advertisement alleges that Smith does.''

All of that, Bolick said, compelled the ruling that Young has no legal remedy in Arizona courts.