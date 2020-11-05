Election set to increase Democratic majority on Board of Supervisors

When asked how she was able to secure yet another term as a supervisor, Bronson pointed to her ability to set “aside partisan politics” and work with people to improve their quality of life. She said she would continue to serve her constituents with those ideals in mind and help brace residents for challenges that are sure to come as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

“None of us could have predicted the challenges that 2020 would bring us. It’s time to get our county, state and country back on track,” she said Wednesday. “As we head into 2021 we need data-driven decisions and public-health guidelines that will help us slow the spread of COVID and reopen our economy. We must invest in our roads and other public infrastructure and preserve our natural resources and water effectively.”

District 4

Incumbent Steve Christy is leading Democrat Steve Diamond in the race to represent District 4 on the Pima County Board of Supervisors.

Unofficial results show that Christy holds nearly 53% of the vote as of Wednesday at 4 p.m., while Diamond holds 47%. With a difference of about 6,500 votes, both Christy and Diamond said it’s still too early to declare a winner.