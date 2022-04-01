Pima County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry to resign

County Administrator Chuck Huckelberry is set to resign from his post after a 28-year tenure.

The Pima County Board of Supervisors will vote on the “Acceptance of the resignation of Chuck Huckelberry, County Administrator, effective immediately,” according to the addendum for its April 5 meeting.

Huckelberry suffered a brain bleed, a punctured lung and broken ribs when he was struck by a car while riding his bike downtown on Oct. 23.

According to the addendum, the board will vote on appointing Jan Lesher as County Administrator. Lester has served as deputy county administrator since 2017 and has been taking over Huckelberry’s role since Dec. 7.

The news comes after Huckelberry’s family announced in a news release on Wednesday that he's “in great health and speaks often about his eagerness to return to work.”

“As we all know, Chuck is a very strong, positive, and optimistic person, so it is not hard to understand that his improvement has led him to express to friends and County coworkers a desire to return to work at the County,” the family said.

“However, his doctors say that, while his optimism is a plus in his recovery, he should focus on his continued dedicated work with his therapists. His care team and family will continue to assess his recovery and evaluate when a return to work might be possible. Thank you to all who continue to send us your prayers and concerns for Chuck’s health."

Huckelberry has been the county administrator for 28 years, a role in which he now manages a $2.1 billion budget, which includes federal COVID-19 relief funds as well as local taxpayer money, and a staff of more than 7,300 employees. His base salary is $292,000 a year.

Photos: Pima County Adminstrator Chuck Huckelberry Chuck Huckelberry, Tucson Chuck Huckelberry, Tucson Chuck Huckelberry, Tucson Chuck Huckelberry, Tucson Chuck Huckelberry, Tucson Chuck Huckelberry, Tucson Chuck Huckelberry, Tucson Chuck Huckelberry Chuck Huckelberry Chuck Huckelberry Chuck Huckelberry Chuck Huckelberry Chuck Huckelberry Chuck Huckelberry Chuck Huckelberry Chuck Huckelberry Chuck Huckelberry Chuck Huckelberry Chuck Huckelberry Chuck Huckelberry Chuck Huckelberry Chuck Huckelberry Chuck Huckelberry Chuck Huckelberry Chuck Huckelberry Chuck Huckelberry Chuck Huckelberry Chuck Huckelberry Chuck Huckelberry Chuck Huckelberry Chuck Huckelberry

Contact reporter Nicole Ludden at nludden@tucson.com

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox! Stay up-to-date on the latest in local and national government and political topics with our newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.