Ruling: Biden can't mandate vaccines for Arizona firms with federal contracts

And he noted that state legislators have exercised their authority in this area, enacting laws prohibiting state and local agencies from imposing vaccine mandates, as has Gov. Doug Ducey, for whom Liburdi used to work as general counsel, through executive orders.

The judge acknowledged that just because states possess authority over compulsory vaccination does not necessarily mean the federal government does not.

“State and federal governments regularly exercise concurrent regulatory authority,” he said.

But he said that is within the power of Congress. And he said there is no indication Congress intended to let the president use the procurement act to compel vaccination.

Separately, Liburdi rejected an argument by Brnovich that even if vaccine mandates are legal, federal law gives all individuals the absolute right to refuse any drug that has received only Emergency Use Authorization from the federal Food and Drug Administration. The judge said that misreads the law.