Take-out only restaurant proposal gets warm reception from some Tucson, business leaders

As recommended limits on gatherings continued to tighten in the wake of the coronavirus spread, representatives from the Tucson business community gathered at City Hall Monday to discuss how to limit the economic burden locally — and offered their support to move restaurants to takeout only.

About 30 city and county officials, community leaders and entertainment industry representatives met behind closed doors around lunchtime for a discussion led by Mayor Regina Romero and Vice Mayor Paul Cunningham to start facilitating ways the city could aid businesses as fears of COVID-19 have stirred anxieties for the local economy.

Options discussed included extending policies to suspend Tucson Water shutoffs and late fees for delinquent customers to the local gas and electric companies, asking the court to temporarily halt evictions, and potential sales and property-tax relief packages and tax incentives for local businesses, Romero and Cunningham said following the meeting.

Cunningham added that the business owners “were very concerned about the fate of their workers” and that the city wants to create a uniform policy and initiatives that would help Tucson’s economy return, hopefully in June.

“The real question is how are people going to be able to stay in their homes? How are people going to be able to make their paychecks and, quite frankly, it’s still open ended,” he said. “In this crisis, we found out one thing is a certainty and that’s uncertainty.”

Those who attended the meeting supported the idea of restaurants closing their dining rooms and going to takeout and delivery only, but came short of mandating it — something that several Tucson restaurant operators would love to see happen.