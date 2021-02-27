Handmaker senior care facility, started on a promise, changes ownership

Handmaker began as a 40-bed skilled nursing facility and it now has 94 beds and a memory care unit. It also offers post-hospital rehabilitation and recovery services. The senior community has two assisted living complexes with a total of 93 beds, and 12 apartments for independent living.

The idea for Handmaker began in the 1950s, said Hirsch Handmaker. He explained that his parents could not find a facility for his maternal grandmother, Pearl Bloom, who suffered from dementia.

There was no facility in Arizona that could care for Bloom, a Jewish woman who observed religious rituals and kashrut, the dietary laws prescribed for Jews. Murf and Mae had to move Pearl back to New York where relatives there found a facility that met her needs, said Hirsch Handmaker. “The pain for my mother was that she didn’t get to see her,” he said.

In 1955, Mae was dying of colon cancer at age 47. Before her death, she told Murf that he had to commit and build a nursing home for people like Pearl. “After my mother passed away, then my father fulfilled the commitment,” said Hirsch Handmaker.