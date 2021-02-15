Helping make family's holidays brighter gets man belled

Why: Merten has been helping needy Tucsonans every year at Christmas for the last 10 years, Linville wrote in her nomination letter. “This year, I was lucky enough to be chosen. We met at Target where he bought my daughter clothes and gifts for a Christmas that she would otherwise not have,” Linville wrote. “He spent time shopping and talking with me. He also gave me a gift card for food and some cash to help me make ends meet. Not only is Mr. Merten generous, he has a heart for helping people.” Linville said she was moved by Merten’s kindness and dedication to his community. “He said that helping a family have a merry Christmas is his favorite part of the holiday season,” Linville wrote.