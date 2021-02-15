 Skip to main content
Helping make family's holidays brighter gets man belled
Ben’s Bells

Helping make family's holidays brighter gets man belled

John Merten has been helping Tucsonans during Christmas.

 John Merten

What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”

Last week’s recipient: John Merten

Nominated by: Rebecca J. Linville

Why: Merten has been helping needy Tucsonans every year at Christmas for the last 10 years, Linville wrote in her nomination letter. “This year, I was lucky enough to be chosen. We met at Target where he bought my daughter clothes and gifts for a Christmas that she would otherwise not have,” Linville wrote. “He spent time shopping and talking with me. He also gave me a gift card for food and some cash to help me make ends meet. Not only is Mr. Merten generous, he has a heart for helping people.” Linville said she was moved by Merten’s kindness and dedication to his community. “He said that helping a family have a merry Christmas is his favorite part of the holiday season,” Linville wrote.

For more information: Go to tucne.ws/bellee to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379

