The Arizona Daily Star just launched its first-ever throwback email newsletter — snapshots of Tucson’s history in your inbox every Thursday.
The weekly newsletter, appropriately dubbed Tucson Time Machine, is a quick read, it's simple and it's fun.
Here's where you can sign up, with just a couple clicks: tucson.com/timemachine
And here’s why you should sign up:
1) Been in Tucson long? Grew up here but moved away? Beware: This newsletter might cause severe nostalgia
If you’ve lived in Tucson for years and years, you likely have endless memories of the Old Pueblo — the Hidden Valley Inn, the filming of Revenge of the Nerds and the devastating 1983 floods. This newsletter features all your favorite — and not so favorite — memories of our favorite desert city.
2) Haven’t been in Tucson long? That’s OK
If you’ve only been in Tucson for five years — or five months — that’s OK! It’s fun to look at photos of what Tucson used to look like — even if you weren’t here to experience it in person.
You might not remember Gordo’s Mexicateria (do you *really* like chimichangas?), but our newsletter will feature other fun things that you're likely familiar with. Think decades-old photos of the Tanque Verde Swap Meet, the Pima County Fair and tons of shots of what downtown Tucson used to be. (Plus, so much more.)
3) We have so. many. photos to share
Seriously. We can't even begin to count the number of photos in our archives.
We have photos of the construction of Tucson Mall, the Rodeo parade when it was downtown, and lots of gems of families cooling off at Breakers Water Park. And that's just the tiniest sliver of what's in our archives.
4) We want to interact with you
We'll add polls and quizzes to the newsletter. Plus, we’ll test your knowledge on Tucson streets and start polls to see what establishment from Tucson’s past you miss the most. (Who remembers El Parador?! What about Magic Carpet Golf?)
5) We're open to any and all throwback-related ideas
If you're ever awake at night wondering what the decades-old restaurant that sat on Speedway near Euclid, we might be able to help.
Want to see anything specific? Have an idea for a Time Machine newsletter theme? Let us know and we can do a dig through our archives to see if we can find the slice of Tucson’s past you’re looking for.
P.S. — Greasy Tony's. That's the restaurant you're thinking of.
Sign up to receive the Tucson Time Machine newsletter here!