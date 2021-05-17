Home Instead, Sam Levitz donate $60,000 to Tucson assisted living facility for furniture

St. Luke’s Home, a Tucson assisted living facility, has been awarded a $60,000 grant to purchase new furniture.

Home Instead Charities, the charitable arm of Home Instead, made $30,000 available to the local franchise to donate to a senior-focused nonprofit.

Home Instead Tucson designated $25,000 of that grant to St. Luke’s Home and then matched it, giving the facility a combined grant of $50,000.

When Scott Ehrsam, owner of Home Instead Tucson, learned St. Luke’s was in need for furnishings, he reached out to Sam Levitz.

In addition to providing favorable pricing on the furniture, Sam Levitz added $10,000 to the grant to purchase new furnishings for the home, bringing the total to $60,000.

Home Instead Tucson has been a longtime partner with St. Luke’s through the “Be a Santa to a Senior” program, which provides gifts to seniors at the home.

Linda Hollis, CEO of St. Luke’s Home, said the grant couldn’t have come at a better time.

“This incredibly generous donation is particularly important right now as our elders have been quarantined to the home for over a year. These new furnishings will brighten our living room and gathering area, bringing joy to our elders.”