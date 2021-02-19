House Ethics Committee chair throws out Finchem's complaint vs. Democrats

PHOENIX — The chair of the House Ethics Committee won’t pursue a complaint by Rep. Mark Finchem against Democratic lawmakers.

Rep. Becky Nutt, R-Clifton, pointed out on Friday how she had dismissed 82 complaints filed against Finchem, concluding there was nothing there meriting further examination. They all raised allegations about his activities leading up to the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol and what he did there that day.

Finchem, an Oro Valley Republican, responded with his own complaint earlier this week, saying the Democrats acted improperly in a separate move where they asked the FBI and the U.S. Justice Department to investigate him.

Nutt, in a letter to Finchem, said his complaint suffers from the same shortcomings as the ones leveled against him.

“The ethics committee is not an arena for waging political contests,” she wrote. “That is true whether the subject of a complaint are individual Republicans (as before) or nearly the entire Democratic caucus (as here).”

Nutt was careful to say she was reaching no conclusion on Finchem’s contention that the Democrats, in seeking a federal inquiry, had violated federal laws about public officials making false statements.