Huckelberry: Group homes too often call deputies for non-law-enforcement issues

What’s not clear from the data, released Friday by Huckelberry in a memorandum to the county supervisors, are the details behind the numbers: what are the ages of the youths in the homes, what are their behavioral challenges, and what kinds of protocols are in place for the group home workers.

Kara Gouveia, director of operations for Vision Quest Arizona, said there were only two calls last year because the property housed a different program, one for unaccompanied refugee youths in long-term foster care.

This year, the same home is populated by teen boys with histories of abuse and neglect who are ages 11 to 17 and in foster care. There are 20 boys between two homes on the property, she said, and the staff calls for help for assaults, possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia, or if a teen runs away and is believed to be in danger.

Vision Quest accepts teens from the Department of Child Safety who might be in care for the first time, or who have disrupted other group homes or foster homes due to behavioral issues, she said.

After reviewing the memorandum, Gouveia said she’s curious about the ages of the kids in the other homes that have fewer calls. At some Vision Quest homes, she said, the kids are much younger and there are fewer calls to law enforcement.