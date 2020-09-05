Increased testing in Pima County has officials feeling 'much better'

While new cases of coronavirus in Pima County appear to have plateaued in mid- to late August, recent data also show that testing volume and total tests have simultaneously stabilized, leaving Pima County officials feeling “much better” about their current testing capacity.

Data from the Arizona Department of Health Services shows that 9,739 diagnostic tests were completed in Pima County in the week that ended Aug. 15, representing a 16% increase from the week before. Statewide, that increase was about 12%.

Early numbers from the following week similarly show 9,360 diagnostic tests in Pima County, already more than the week that ended Aug. 8. Those totals don’t include potentially hundreds of test results that are sometimes inputted later because of reporting lags.

In Pima County, those numbers were buoyed by the county’s three free testing sites — one at Kino Event Center, one at Ellie Towne Center and one at the Morris K. Udall Center, according to Dr. Francisco Garcia, the county’s chief medical officer.

“I actually feel like, by and large, people in Pima County who want to get tested have abundant resources, geographically spread out through a variety of different providers and vendors, to get tested,” said Dr. Francisco Garcia, Pima County’s chief medical officer. “I don’t think there is any excuse for folks not getting tested.”

The increase in testing capacity simultaneously came as Arizona saw its fifth straight week of declining hospitalizations, deaths and new cases. Pima County reached a weekly percent positive in testing of 4% in the week that ended Aug. 16.