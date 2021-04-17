J&J vaccine pause won't cause shortage, but more went to vulnerable places in Tucson area

This index is meant to help officials find areas that may need additional support preparing, weathering and recovering from disasters or hazardous events.

People in neighborhoods with the most social vulnerability have been vaccinated so far at a much lower rate than those in neighborhoods with less vulnerability.

Each neighborhood’s social vulnerability is scored on a scale from 0 to 1, with higher numbers indicating greater vulnerability. Pima County has more neighborhoods with higher social vulnerability scores than neighborhoods with lower social vulnerability scores.

People in the most vulnerable neighborhoods, those with a score of .75 or greater, have been vaccinated at a rate of about 297 per 1,000 people.

Meanwhile, people in the least vulnerable neighborhoods, those with a score of .25 or less, have been vaccinated at a rate of 562 per 1,000 people.

“We know in areas that have higher social vulnerability there were more cases and are more cases of COVID and death,” said Jess Seline, the county’s health equity program manager.

“So it’s kind of the same tune as what’s been playing out in the whole pandemic, unfortunately.”