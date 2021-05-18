January 8th Memorial, Southern Arizona visitor center now open in downtown Tucson

The January 8th Memorial and the Southern Arizona Heritage and Visitor Center are now open at the historic Pima County Courthouse downtown.

County officials made the announcement on Tuesday, though both attractions quietly began welcoming visitors last week for the first time in the pandemic.

The outdoor memorial to the Jan. 8, 2011, mass shooting in Tucson was completed and dedicated early this year but had yet to open to the public. The Heritage and Visitor Center opened its doors for the first time in January 2020, only to be closed about six weeks later because of the pandemic.

“As you can imagine, after being closed for more than a year, we’ve had to replace some staff and volunteers who were a big part of our operation,” said Diane Frisch, director of attractions and tourism for Pima County. “We’re just getting back up and running.”

For now, the visitor center is open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays. The hours will expand to seven days a week once the facility has a full complement of staff members and volunteers.

The gates to the January 8th Memorial on the west side of the courthouse are now open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays.