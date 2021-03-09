Juvenile suspects sought in man's shooting death on Tucson's east side

A 32-year-old man was shot and killed Monday and his girlfriend was assaulted during a confrontation between two groups of juveniles on Tucson’s east side, police said.

Travon Lewis Lavender died at a hospital after being wounded by gunfire on the grounds of the Overlook at Pantano apartment complex at 1800 S. Pantano Road, near East 22nd Road and South Kolb Road, the Tucson Police Department said.

Officers responding to 911 calls on March 8 around 8:30 p.m. found a parking lot full of witnesses who told detectives the shooting stemmed from a dispute that day between two groups of juveniles, one of which came to the complex that evening looking for a confrontation.

“Because of the disagreement, the first group of juveniles arrived to the apartment complex to confront the second group,” a TPD news release said.

“The first group of juveniles located the mother of one of the juveniles from the second group,” and “began assaulting the mother and her boyfriend, Mr. Lavender,” TPD said. “Detectives believe Mr. Lavender was shot during the physical confrontation.”

It isn’t known at this point whether the juveniles were gang members, TPD said.

Police found evidence at the scene and are following up on leads, TPD said. Anyone with information is asked to call 88-CRIME, which accepts anonymous tips.

Contact reporter Carol Ann Alaimo at 573-4138.

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.