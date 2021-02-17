Legislation would ask Arizona voters to require 60% OK for ballot initiatives

PHOENIX — Republican lawmakers are moving to ask voters to throw another hurdle into their own ability to enact laws — one that apparently does not exist anywhere else in the country.

HCR 2016, approved Wednesday by the House Committee on Government and Elections on a party-line vote, would preserve the right of voters to propose their own laws and constitutional amendments. But instead of allowing approval on a simple majority, those would be enacted only if 60% of voters agreed.

Rep. Tim Dunn, R-Yuma, proposed the measure because he says the initiative process makes it too easy for special interests to go around the Legislature and instead ask voters to enact laws.

“We have become a petri dish for outside money to come in and try to, with a small amount of voters, to get something passed that is very hard to get changed in the future,” he told colleagues.

Dunn said the problem is particularly acute during midterm elections — those without a presidential race on the ballot — when turnout is lower. On top of that, he said the record suggests that many people who vote for candidates at the top of the ballot do not make it all the way to the bottom where the initiatives are located.

His measure, he insisted, would protect “the will of the voters.”