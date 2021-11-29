Legislator withdraws demand Arizona investigate Tucson vaccine mandate

But Tucson was not giving up without a fight.

In a letter to the Attorney General's Office, City Attorney Mike Rankin said the section of law that both Foster and Leach cited simply doesn't — and can't — apply to the city.

The wording about providing an accommodation to workers who claim a religious exemption itself has an exemption, if doing so would pose more than a minimal cost "to the operation of the employer's business."

"The city of Tucson — and any municipal or county government — is not engaged in a 'business,'" Rankin wrote.

He also pointed out that lawmakers tried to ban cities from imposing any sort of vaccine mandate, at least until that law was struck down.

"How can the Legislature have intended the law to require the city to provide a religious accommodation for a requirement that ... the Legislature intended to prohibit the city from imposing in the first place?" he asked.

Rankin suggested that if Brnovich pushed the issue, he could wind up back in court. As the city sees it, the language on religious exemption was as illegally enacted and is as void as the other provisions the Maricopa County judge already declared illegally adopted, Rankin said.