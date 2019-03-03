By the numbers

The 2019 Tucson Festival of Books, held Saturday and Sunday at the UA:

• Attended by an estimated 140,000 people;

• Featured about 350 presenting authors;

• Put on by some 2,000 volunteers "as flawlessly as it can be for such a huge event," says festival executive director Melanie Morgan;

• The 11th annual event, it has raised more than $1.8 million for literacy in its tenure, and organizers hope that number will go over $2 million with this year's success.