Los Reales Landfill to become a zero waste 'sustainability campus'

While making the landfill more accessible to its surrounding community, the revamp of Los Reales also includes many sustainability programs including a tree nursery, a processing center for construction debris and a material recovery facility to siphon off recyclables from waste dumps.

The cost

But the wide array of proposed programs comes with a price tag, although an exact cost has yet to be determined. De la Torre says the planning process will include extensive community input, but ultimately, most of the expenses will be “generated from user fees.”

For example, local contractors bringing construction debris to the facility will be charged more for processing the material into a second use material instead of dumping it in the landfill.

Sifting through the city’s waste may also involve deploying a “dirty material recovery facility,” or a sorting plant that takes in all waste and sorts out the different types of materials for their respective reuses.

The city currently contracts with Republic Services to sort through recyclables. In the future, de la Torre says, residents may only have one bin to discard their waste, which will be sorted at Los Reales. The change would likely mean an increase in Tucson’s residential trash collection bills.