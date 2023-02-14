Main Event, a food-and-games chain coming to Tucson's south side, is giving out prizes ahead of its grand opening weekend March 3-5.

Starting Wednesday, Feb. 15, participants who find one of ten bowling pins hidden throughout Tucson will have the chance to win free gameplay and invitations to a "VIP party" hosted by Main Event.

Clues to where the pins are located will be posted on Main Event's website every day from Feb. 15 through Feb. 25 until all pins are found.

A full list of rules for the scavenger hunt and prizes being offered can be found here.

Main Event, a family-friendly bowling, arcade and entertainment venue, will officially open on March 1, at 4700 S. Landing Way.

The new location's grand opening celebration kicks off March 3 at noon and the first 200 guests to line up can win free laser tag for a year.

Main Event has more than 50 locations in the U.S. and is the latest business to open at The Landing, a mixed-use center on Irvington Road and Interstate 19.