200 apartments, entertainment coming to Tucson's southwest side

Businesses popping up on Tucson's south-side have been eagerly received by a long-underserved, multigenerational and growing population.
The Bridges, at Park Avenue and Interstate 10, quickly grew its offering once Costco and Walmart anchored there.
As did Tucson Spectrum, on Irvington Road and Interstate 19, with anchors such as Home Depot and Harkins Theatres.
Immediately north of Spectrum, the mixed-use center The Landing, continues to add more.
Main Event, a bowling, arcade and entertainment venue for families, will open next year at the The Landing, a mixed-use center on Irvington Road and Interstate 19.
Courtesy of Main Event
Five years after local developer Bourn Cos. cut the first ribbon at the 65-acre site, there are now 28 businesses open or under construction.
The mix includes food, retail, medical tenants and a gym.
A Sprouts grocery store opened this weekend and construction is underway on a bowling, arcade and entertainment venue for families, a hotel and an apartment complex, among other things.
"It is highly successful because it is providing many different amenities that people in the trade area were asking for," said Alan Tanner, partner with Bourn Cos. "It’s been very encouraging to see a number of the business that have opened have their strongest performing units in the Tucson area at The Landing.
"The south and southwest portion of the Tucson market, we believe, are underserved and the success of the businesses who have opened are likely a testament to that."
'Spot on' vision
The 10-year-old hotel brand, My Place, will open its first Tucson location at The Landing late next year.
Currently under construction on the west end of the center, the hotel will have 86 rooms with some food and beverage offerings, a business office and a barbecue pavilion for guests, said Tyler Kent, principal and managing director of developer Opwest Partners.
"The big amenity is the retail center with fitness, entertainment and restaurants," he said. "And the natural amenity of the Santa Cruz River walking path."
The location, and what has populated the center, is what appealed to Opwest.
"What Bourn has done there and the vision they had for that real estate was spot on," Kent said. "There's tremendous amount of demand in that southwest pocket of Tucson."
He anticipates a mix of guests that include both business and leisure travelers, especially shoppers from Mexico.
"We do think there will be a good amount of international guests coming up," Kent said.
My Place is expected to open for guests in late 2023 or early 2024.
More than 200 apartments will be built at Tucson Landing, a new complex at The Landing, a multi-use center at Irvington Road and Interstate 19. Developers are Phoenix-based HCW LLC and Investment Resources Corp.
Courtesy of H Design Group LLC
Coming soon
A residential component is next up for The Landing.
Phoenix developers HCW LLC and Investment Resources Corp. are building a 210-unit apartment complex on the northwest corner of The Landing.
Called Tucson Landing, it will have units from 480-square-foot studios up to 1,146-square-foot, three-bedroom models, said Santo M. Catanese Jr., president of Investment Resource Corp.
The complex will include a clubhouse and gym, a resort-style pool, an exterior lounge and electric vehicle charging stations.
On the entertainment side, a 50,000-square-foot building next to Sprouts will be home to Main Event, a food-and-games chain.
The Texas chain was bought by Dave & Buster's this summer in an $835 million deal.
Construction is underway for the new My Place Hotel going up the west side of The Landing.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Dave & Buster's currently has a location at The Bridges but it is considered more of an attraction for young adults.
Main Event, with less emphasis on bars, caters to smaller children and family events. It has 50 locations in 17 states.
Activities include bowling, laser tag, gravity ropes, mini golf and mini escape rooms.
It is expected to open next year.
Near Main Event, a La-Z-Boy store, Eyemart Express, Cupbob — Korean food in a cup — and Crumbl Cookies are under construction.
Dutch Bros Coffee has also leased a pad along the I-19 stretch of the center.
Five years after local developer Bourn Cos. cut the first ribbon at The Landing, there are now 28 businesses open or under construction.
Kelly Presnell, Arizona Daily Star
Spending potential
The south and southwest areas of Tucson were long overlooked by retailers because there was a misconception about residents' spending potential.
"In looking at the demographic data of Tucson’s southwest quadrant, the per household incomes rival neighborhoods in the center core of town—that often is a surprise to retailers," said Nancy McClure, first vice president with CBRE. "Many households are multi-generational giving the restaurants and retailers a spectrum of customers from young children, teens, working adults to seniors — each of those have different needs in merchandising and services."
She said that is why places like the Spectrum and The Landing have integrated medical uses, such as dental and health clinics and urgent care centers.
"The sales tell the story," McClure said. "Some of the highest reported sales of many of the retailers and restaurants in our market — and in Arizona — are at this interchange."
Bourn Cos. is busy negotiating with potential tenants for Phase 3 of the development.
About 100,000 square feet on the northeast part of the site, along I-19, has been graded for more retail.
"When The Landing is completed," Tanner said, "it is estimated to have required an investment in the neighborhood of $80 million dollars to develop the mixed-use project."
Photos: Tucson-area real estate developments of the past 50 years
Tucson real estate: 1970s
La Placita Village and the United Bank building being constructed by M.M. Sundt construction company in September, 1973. Looming behind is the hotel at the Tucson Community Center, now closed.
Tucson Citizen
Tucson real estate: 1970s
The Tucson Community Center complex under construction in April, 1973.
P.K. Weis / Tucson Citizen
Tucson real estate: 1970s
Construction of La Placita Village; middle foreground; which is a $6.3 million; 2.6 acre complex with Mexican-style stores, cafes and offices along the newly realigned West Broadway Boulevard in downtown Tucson on Feb. 26; 1973. It is adjacent to the Tucson Convention Center; background and the convention downtown hotel; lower right; then called Braniff Place which eventually became the Hotel Arizona.
Bruce Hopkins / Tucson Citizen
Tucson real estate: 1970s
It would seem that Bud Howton was not one to be bothered by heights. On Feb. 10, 1972, he made his monthly check of the lights on the time and temperature sign atop the Tucson Federal Savings Tower. The 20-story building, at 32 N. Stone Ave., is now occupied by Pima County Legal Services.
Art Grasberger / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson real estate: 1970s
El Con mall in January, 1972, shortly after it was enclosed and air-conditioned after more than 10 years as an open-air mall.
Bruce Hopkins / Tucson Citizen
Tucson real estate: 1970s
El Con Mall, with Levy's Department Store in the lower left, in 1978.
Arizona Daily Star
Tucson real estate: 1970s
The 150-room Plaza International Hotel on the corner of North Campbell Avenue and East Speedway Boulevard, close to the University of Arizona, nears completion on March 18, 1971.
Bill Hopkins / Tucson Citizen
Tucson real estate: 1970s
The lone Williams Centre office building under construction in his aerial photo in 1984. The 16-story Great Western Bank-Pima Savings building is at foreground right. Home lots from the original natural desert of the Williams Addition, an innovative 160-acre development with only 22 homes on large lots, still show in upper right. Developer Lew McGinnis bought all but two of the homes by 1980 to create Williams Centre.
Xavier Gallegos / Tucson Citizen
Tucson real estate: 1970s
People pack into the Buena Vista Movie Theatre to see "Saturday Night Fever" on July 1, 1978.
Tucson Citizen
Tucson real estate: 1970s
The Broadway department store at Park Mall, Tucson, in 1974.
Tucson Citizen
Tucson real estate: 1970s
After six months of construction, the framework for the new Kino Community Health Center on East Ajo Way near South Country Club is in place on, April 30, 1975, as the $24 million southside hospital is set to replace the Pima County General Hospital. The publically funded county facility is expected to have 221 beds.
Tucson Citizen
Tucson real estate: 1970s
The main ranch house, at the Double U Dude Ranch ca. 1940. Now the club house for the Canyon Ranch health resort.
UA Special Collections
Tucson real estate: 1980s
Williams Centre mid-rise office buildings on Broadway Blvd., Tucson, after completion in 1986.
Tucson Citizen file
Tucson real estate: 1980s
The Sheraton El Conquistador Hotel in Oro Valley under construction in December, 1982.
Tucson Citizen
Tucson real estate: 1980s
Aerial view of Tucson Mall under construction. 1981.
Arizona Daily Star
Tucson real estate: 1980s
Opening day was less than a month away, but from the looks of things, there was still a lot to do at the Tucson Mall on Feb. 23, 1982. The 102-store mall at North Oracle and West Wetmore roads would be the city's largest when it officially opened on March 22, 1982. With a total of 1.4 million square feet and at a cost of $77 million, the mall took 18 months to complete.
Ron Medvescek / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson real estate: 1980s
Loew's Ventana Canyon Resort under construction in this aerial photo in 1984. The 400-room hotel on 93 acres of prime desert land opened in December that year. It was part of a 1,000 development project that included home lots costing $225,000. A census found 22,000 Saguaro cactus on the land, of which about 200 had to be relocated for the hotel.
Xavier Gallegos / Tucson Citizen
Tucson real estate: 1980s
Foothills Mall at La Cholla Blvd. and Ina Road in this aerial photo in 1984. The mall was a favorite for local residents in the northwest, but it never quite took off. It was purchased by developer Don Bourn and FHM Partners LLC in 2016, after the previous owner became delinquent on its loan. Bourn previously owned the mall from 1994-1999 and took it from 12-percent to 95-percent occupancy.
Xavier Gallegos / Tucson Citizen
Tucson real estate: 1980s
Westin La Paloma Resort nearing completion in the 1980s.
Edward McCain / Tucson Citizen
Tucson real estate: 1980s
Steel girders that support the building floors extend from the concrete core of the United Bank Tower, 1 S. Church, Tucson, on Oct. 9, 1985. The 23-story core contains the elevators.
Benjie Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson real estate: 1980s
Sundt Construction workers hoisted a Christmas tree made of rebar to the top of the United Bank Tower under construction at 1 S. Church, Tucson, on Dec. 10, 1985.
Benjie Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson real estate: 1980s
The tallest building in Tucson, the Unisource Energy Building reflected in the windows of one of the city's oldest high rises, the Chase Bank Building.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson real estate: 1980s
Raising their glasses in celebration, Margret Augustine and Carl Hodges toast the groundbreaking for the Biosphere II project in Oracle. The event took place on Jan. 30, 1987. The complex was built as a self-sustaining environment for humans, and in 1993 eight “biosphereans” ended a two-year stint living inside its sealed ecosystem.
David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson real estate: 1980s
Biosphere II under construction in 1990.
Mari A. Schaefer / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson real estate: 1990s
People look at a home under construction at Hacienda del Oro subdivision in Rita Ranch in 1992.
David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson real estate: 1990s
The campus of the UA Tech Park, 9070 S. Rita Road, on Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2014, in Tucson, Ariz. The 1,345-acre research park on Tucson's southeast side hosts technology businesses of varying sizes.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson real estate: 1990s
Jim Davis of Nelson Greer Painting puts the finishing touches on the huge hearts, stars and musical notes that splash the exterior walls of a huge Lisa Frank Inc. warehouse being built at the Airport Commerce Center on Valencia road and Palo Verde roads in 1996.
Linda Seeger Salazar / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson real estate: 1990s
Construction workers are installing roof deck on the large oval steel beams at the center court of Park Mall in 1999. The large court area will soar to 50' with dramatic skylights and architectural interest.
Benjie Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson real estate: 1990s
The new entrance of Park Place under construction in early 2000.
Aaron J. Latham / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson real estate: 2000s
Clouds linger over the west end of the Catalinas with the new Evo DeConcini Federal Courthouse in 2001.
Aaron J. Latham / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson real estate: 2000s
Construction workers busy planting citrus trees in the Rose Garden courtyard of La Encantada open-air mall in 2003.
James S. Wood / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson real estate: 2000s
The main pool area in the foreground reflects the feverish work that's continuing on the 564,000-square-foot JW Marriott Starr Pass Resort & Spa on the West Side, shown in 2004.
David Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson real estate: 2000s
Terry Gilster, superintendent with Five Star Industrial, monitors work at Arizona Canning Co. as a huge piece of sterilizing equipment is hoisted out of the six-story tower at the former Slim-Fast plant on the city's Southeast Side in 2007. The sterilizer will be refitted to process the beans that Arizona Canning will start producing this summer.
Benjie Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson real estate: 2000s
Shoppers come and go from some of the shops at the Tucson Spectrum shopping center in 2012.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson real estate: 2000s
A few fans get their photos taken with costumed characters from the film franchise just outside the ticket booth at the premiere of Star Wars: The Force Awakens at the Harkins Tucson Spectrum 18 in 2015.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson real estate: 2000s
A long line of people are lined up inside of the Target Fullfilment Center in 2009 to get job applications. Target's huge fullfilment center will be hiring fewer than 200 people. The positions they are going to hire now are mostly for warehouse type positions and the pay ranges from $12.50 to $14.75 over a 2 yr. progression.
Benjie Sanders / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson real estate: 2010s
This is a view of the pool and hotel at the grand opening of the Casino Del Sol Resort, Spa and Conference Center on November 11, 2011. The $130 million expansion from casino and entertainment center includes a 215-room hotel making it a 161,000 square foot resort and entertainment destination. In addition to fireworks, the festivities included a ribbon-cutting ceremony, speeches from Pascua Yaqui Tribual Council members, a ceremonial blessing and concert.
A.E. Araiza/ Arizona Daily Star
Tucson real estate: 2010s
Construction continues on the AC Hotel Tucson by Marriott on East Broadway and Fifth Avenue as seen from the 1 W. Broadway building on the southwest corner of Stone and Broadway in Tucson on Sept 27, 2016.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson real estate: 2010s
The sixth-floor pool deck with a southward view at the AC Hotel Tucson Downtown by Marriott, 151 E. Broadway, on Sept. 20, 2017. The 136-room hotel features three floors of rooms, six suites, a pool deck with downtown views, gym and lobby bar that is open to the public.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson real estate: 2010s
Construction crews with Barker Contracting work on a shell building in The Landing shopping center, a new shopping center on W. Irvington Rd. and I-19, in Tucson, Ariz. on December 17, 2019.
Rebecca Sasnett / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson real estate: 2010s
A stairway allows workers to get on the top of Amazon's 800,000-square foot warehouse located at the Port of Tucson on Aug. 14, 2018. The distribution center is located in both the city and county property and is the second largest building of its kind in the city. The largest is the Target fulfillment center also on the city's southeast side.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson real estate: 2010s
Construction continues on the structural steel building for the nine-story hospital at Banner University Medical Center Tucson on August 16, 2016. The Board of Regents got a $187 million building permit for the steel structure around the existing hospital.
A.E. Araiza / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson real estate: 2010s
Kristian Watkins, project manager for development and construction with Banner Health, at right, leads a group through what will be a waiting area in the first of a series of free public tours of the new nine-story Banner - University Medical Center tower, 1501 N. Campbell Ave., on March 29, 2018. The 670,000-square-foot tower is on schedule to welcome its first patients in April 2019.
Mike Christy / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson real estate: 2010s
The Hub-2, the shortest building, in the foreground shown in 2016. It is part of a group of private student housing at Park Ave. and Speedway Blvd
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
Tucson real estate: 2010s
Caterpillar's new regional offices at 875 W Cushing St.
Kelly Presnell / Arizona Daily Star
According to data from the Mortgage Bankers Association (MBA) reported on Oct. 26. U.S. mortgage interest rates jumped to 7.16 percent.
Contact reporter Gabriela Rico at
grico@tucson.com
Be the first to know
Get local news delivered to your inbox!