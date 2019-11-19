A Tucson man was sentenced Monday to nearly five years in prison for causing the crash that killed Ann Day, a former state senator and Pima County supervisor, in 2016.
Jarrad Barnes, 27, was convicted in April 2018 of negligent homicide, criminal damage, endangerment, driving with an illegal drug and possession of marijuana.
He will serve three years of probation after his release and was given 719 days of time served.
At about 8 a.m. May 7, 2016, witnesses saw Barnes’ Chevrolet Impala traveling about 80 mph, “bouncing off of curbs” along Ina Road when it crossed the median, crashing head-on into Day’s Toyota Prius, authorities said in 2016.
Authorities said a doctor, firefighter and Marine paramedic were all nearby and saw the crash but were unable to help Day, who was pronounced dead later at the hospital, according to Arizona Daily Star archives.
Investigators would later find a glass drug pipe and a bag of marijuana inside the vehicle.
Barnes admitted to only smoking marijuana the night before the crash and was found not guilty of driving under the influence, according to archives.
The Pima County jury also found Barnes not guilty of manslaughter but convicted him on the lesser charge of negligent homicide.
Day accrued more than two decades of political service, representing citizens in the Arizona senate and in Pima County’s District 1, serving 10 and 12 years, respectively.
Day was the sister of former Supreme Court Justice Sandra Day O’Connor.