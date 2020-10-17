Marilyn Heins: My brush with COVID-19

In my forthcoming book, “A Traveler’s Guide to Geriatrica,” I warn readers to do everything they can to prevent falls. I actually thought I was doing just that but alas, I, like Humpty Dumpty, had a great fall.
Irony can be humorous but also painful. At my recent annual physical visit, the doctor and I discussed my unsteadiness and she suggested a cane. I remembered I own a cane tucked away from a bout of knee arthritis a few years past. I also have a personal trainer who comes to the house once or twice a month to make sure I am doing my exercises correctly.
After my trainer gave me a useful cane walking session, we started the balance exercises that I have been doing for months. Foolishly, I forgot to use one finger for balance on the rail while doing an exercise. Backwards, down I went on the Saltillo tiles. Tiles 1, Marilyn 0.
An ambulance trip to the hospital. X-rays and CT scans showed no broken bones. Two days in the hospital. Transferred to rehab for several days and sent home with round-the-clock nursing help as my great fall left me unable to walk without help.
Why? The fall jangled my brain a bit and left me with vertigo. Although vertigo is one of the common symptoms reported to doctors, I never experienced it before my fall. However, when I was picked up off the floor to be transferred to the ambulance, the world began to spin. And it continues to do so whenever I change position or my position is changed by a caregiver helping me out of bed.
I can work at the computer as I am doing now but I needed help walking with a walker, transferring to bed, getting up from a chair and other movements we take for granted.
What is the connection between my fall and vertigo? I landed pretty hard on the back of my head and this caused a concussion. Though I have no other signs of brain involvement, I sure do have vertigo. Treatment? Physical and occupational therapy, tincture of time, patience.
Fortunately, I am slowly getting better. The vertigo is less severe. It is worse in the morning when I am helped out of bed, but is manageable. I have been taught to keep my eyes open though my instinct is to shut my eyes to keep out the dancing world. I also take deep breaths and wait for the vertigo to stop. My next lesson will be to get in and out of the car and figure out what to do with the walker.
COVID-19 AND ME
How did COVID-19, the novel and dangerous virus of our lifetime, enter the picture? All patients entering a hospital are routinely tested. I tested positive.
This was a big surprise as we have not been anywhere but a doctor’s office since March. No one else I am in contact with has symptoms of the virus or has tested positive. My two subsequent virus tests were negative.
Did I have coronavirus? There is still much we do not know about this novel virus. For example, is there such a thing as a false positive? How many people out there show no symptoms but can spread the disease? Does having the virus confer immunity?
Before the worldwide pandemic infected and killed an unbelievable number of people on this planet, we Medicare kids were already dealing with arthritic joints, fragile skin, diminishing eyesight and hearing, balance problems, memory loss, crumbling teeth, etc. We are lucky enough to have survived to old age but we must face the fact that our body is wearing out. Just think of the number of times we have used our thumbs or knees, the wonderful places we have walked. No wonder these joints have become arthritic.
Our goal as residents of Geriatrica is to maintain the highest quality of health possible. Hopefully, because we are in our new land, we were dealt good genes including at least one for longevity. Thank you, Mom and Dad.
Genes are not enough. We also have to take care of ourselves. I once wrote, “Longevity depends on genes and luck but we have to give prevention a chance.” We must parent ourselves as there is nobody around to say, “Eat your vegetables! Wash your hands!”
Get all the recommended immunizations, stay as active and mobile as you can be, and wash your hands with soap after using the toilet, when you come back to the house, and before handling food. I know that is many times during the day … and night, I have an old bladder, too.
Avoid falls. They can be lethal or life-altering. According to the Journal of the American Medical Association they are increasing in frequency as we oldies increase. Health-care cost from falls? About $50 billion.
Remember childproofing the house when your baby started to crawl? Or your grandchild grew tall enough to reach the matches on the grill? Elderproofing works on the same principle. Make the house safe for the elders. Push chairs under the table, eliminate scatter rugs, stow stuff away so you won’t trip on it, be sure there is adequate lighting and night lights that go on automatically. I keep a flashlight in my nightstand and in other key places in case of a power failure.
My goal is to maintain mobility as long as I can. I plan to use a walker as long as I need it. And I am taking advantage of one of the best things modern medicine has to offer: physical and occupational therapy. I was amazed at how much I could gain by working at home with both therapists. Yes, a motivated nonagenarian like me can and should revere mobility and so should you.
Dr. Heins is a retired pediatrician, parent, grandparent and author. She welcomes your questions about people throughout the life cycle, from birth to great-grandparenthood. Contact her at marilynheins@gmail.com.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.