Meet the man responsible for Tucson's Santa Catalina District

New Santa Catalina District Ranger Donato “Don” DelMastro feels a sense of awe and responsibility every time he drives to work looking at the Santa Catalina mountains soaring in front of him.

“My daughters asked me, ‘are those your mountains?’ and I said, ‘No, they are not my mountains, but I am responsible for them,” DelMastro said.

As of December, he’s responsible for about 200,000 acres of national forest land, one of most heavily used recreation areas in Arizona. The district includes Sabino Canyon, Pusch Ridge Wilderness, recreational areas and trails along the Catalina Highway to Mount Lemmon, Reddington Pass, and parts of the Rincon mountains surrounding Saguaro National Park East.

DelMastro has had his eye on the job for a number of years.

“That’s a funny story,” said DelMastro, who came to the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service as a transfer from nearby Davis-Monthan Air Force Base.

“Several years ago, when I was first looking into other federal agencies, someone told me ‘Apply for jobs you are not qualified for’ to get a feel for other agencies.”

He applied for the Santa Catalina ranger job which was being advertised at the time. He didn’t get it then “and I wasn’t really qualified,” he said. “But after that I applied for it every time it was advertised.” By the time he got the job, he felt he had enough management experience.

DelMastro, a Rhode Island native with a degree in political science, joined the U.S. Army after college with several deployments to Iraq as a counterintelligence agent. He moved to Arizona in 2005 for a civilian job at Fort Huachuca, spending 15 years with Human Intelligence Joint Center of Excellence and then the 11th Military Intelligence Brigade. He transferred to the Air Force in 2020 as training program manager for the 68th Rescue Squadron at Davis-Monthan.

“I was surprised how similar management is in the Forest Service. The district ranger is a leader within the Forest Service whose job is to build a cohesive team.” Coming to the district “was coming home.”

Ranger district staff weren’t sure what to expect with a military veteran, DelMastro said. “Their impressions of military leadership were based on the movies.”

He leads a staff of about 30 employees including a fire crew (fire management is shared with Saguaro National Park), deputy ranger, wildlife biologist, recreation personnel plus resource assistants (recent university graduates who do a six-month stint with a federal agency and then have competitive status for job hiring).

The district also is assisted by about 800 volunteers — 300 involved on regular basis with Santa Catalina Volunteer Patrol or Sabino Canyon Volunteer Naturalists. Patrollers hike Sabino and other Catalina trails, providing information, environmental advice, and sometimes emergency help to hikers. The naturalists put on hikes and educational programs (see sabinonaturalists.org for a regular schedule of events).

In national and state parks, “rangers” lead hikes, do talks and work in the visitor center. For the Forest Service, “Don is the only ranger in Tucson,” said Starr Farrell, Coronado National Forest public affairs officer. “Saguaro National Park has dozens of rangers.” (In the Park Service, a park superintendent is more similar to a district ranger.)

“Interacting with people is my favorite part of the job,” DelMastro said as he roamed the outdoors patio at Sabino Canyon visitor center, which was teaming with visitors of all backgrounds and ages. “Just being in uniform, people will stop and ask questions. It reminds you why you are here and who you work for.”

The ranger compound and DelMastro’s office sits behind the visitor center; staff can enter it through a locked gate. But “I try in the morning to walk through the visitor center to my office just to interact with people.”

Active winter visitors and local retirees are very willing to hike the trails in the Santa Catalinas in the winter “which is our season when we need people on the ground,” DelMastro said. “We are truly blessed being so close to Tucson.”

A variety of non-profit groups and volunteers help maintain district trails. Volunteers with Southern Arizona Rescue Association (SARA) rescue people who get lost or hurt on or off them. During a recent rain event when Catalina canyons suddenly flooded, SARA volunteers walked 14 people out who were stranded in Bear Canyon, DelMastro said. The hikers were routed up along ridges out of the canyon.

On Christmas Day, SARA rescued an injured hiker who had slipped off the icy Butterfly Trail (contouring around back side of Mt. Bigelow) and fallen 200 feet. “They set up a rope system and were able to pack the person out,” he said.

The Santa Catalina district is one of five managed by the Coronado National Forest with its Supervisor’s Office (headquarters) in Tucson. District offices in Douglas, Safford, Nogales and Sierra Vista lack large populations to draw volunteers although all have active programs.

The Supervisor’s Office works in partnership with the districts, DelMastro said. “They provide the planning and grant-seeking, and we handle operations,” he said.

DelMastro is married, lives in Tucson, and has three daughters. Outside of the job, he likes to spend his time with his family, hiking, camping and cooking.

Photos: Sabino Canyon through the years