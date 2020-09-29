Memory care center in Tucson to benefit from $10 million gift to Banner Alzheimer's Institute

The investment will create new programs and expand existing services available to patients, officials said. "Alzheimer's and related dementias take devastating tolls on patients and family caregivers as well," said Doctor Eric Reiman, the institute's executive director and Banner Research chief executive officer.

"The Edson family's extraordinary investment will allow us to introduce new programs, further address our families' needs, extend our reach across the state and country, and provide the highest standard of dementia care that every family deserves," said Reiman.

Officials said that across the nation some 16 million people provide unpaid care for a loved one with Alzheimer's or dementia. The often lonely experience can be long and exhausting. Stay-at-home orders and social isolation due to COVID-19 have only increased these feelings among caregivers, according to surveys by the UsAgainstAlzheimer's organization.

The number of people living with Alzheimer's in Arizona is expected to grow by 43% by 2025, the national Alzheimer's Association says.

Contact reporter Carmen Duarte at cduarte@tucson.com or 573-4104. On Twitter: @cduartestar

Get local news delivered to your inbox! Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.