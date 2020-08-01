Meth smuggling, once confined to ports of entry, spreads to Southern Arizona desert

Another factor is that meth is "amazingly cheap," with the wholesale price comparable to that of marijuana, Brown said. The mechanics of smuggling through the desert also lend themselves to smuggling small packages of meth rather than bulky bales of marijuana.

The shift in smuggling patterns comes as 57 miles of new 30-foot tall border wall have been built in the Tucson Sector since last summer.

When the projects are complete, they will span nearly 140 miles of the border from the New Mexico state line to the eastern edge of Yuma County. So far, the wall consists of a series of miles-long stretches with large gaps between them. The longest single stretch the Star has seen extends for about 10 miles.

The new wall will cut across most of the smuggling corridors used by meth backpackers, although not the roughly 60 miles of border on the Tohono O'odham Nation.

Most of the meth backpacker busts have been near Ajo, Casa Grande, and the Tohono O'odham Nation, Curran said, although a few cases have occurred more to the east, including one in the Santa Rita Mountains.

In terms of the border wall, Brown said any additional infrastructure that slows down drug smugglers and illegal crossings is a benefit to law enforcement.