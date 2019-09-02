The founder of the #MeToo Movement and a former White House counsel are scheduled to give lectures at the UA that are open to the public.
Kathy Ruemmler, a former U.S. attorney and lead prosecutor in the Enron trial, will talk about her time with the Obama administration and the role executive branch lawyers play in upholding the rule of law.
Currently a partner in the litigation department of Latham & Watkins LLP in Washington, D.C., Ruemmler spent more than five years in the Obama administration. She advised Obama on significant litigation including U.S. Supreme Court cases, managed the administration’s response to congressional and other investigations, and oversaw the nomination process for the federal judiciary.
The event, presented by the college’s William H. Rehnquist Center on the Constitutional Structures of Government.
#MeToo Movement founder
On Oct. 30, Tarana Burke, founder of the #MeToo Movement is scheduled to speak at the UA.
The UA Consortium of Gender-Based Violence is sponsoring the talk by the civil-rights activist.
Burke will share the story behind the #MeToo Movement, which raises the awareness of sexual violence. She will talk about why sexual violence is so rampant in our culture and about concrete ways to fight it.
Burke has dedicated more than 25 years of her life to social justice and to laying the groundwork for a national movement that was initially created to help young women of color who survived sexual abuse and assault.