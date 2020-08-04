Monsoon storm floods border wall project across Arizona's San Pedro River

The National Weather Service issued a flood advisory for the area on Saturday and a U.S. Geological Survey gauge about five miles north of the border in Palominas showed the water level rose to about 10 feet deep at 12:45 a.m.

The entire width of the river bed, some 500 feet, showed signs of flooding. Much of the concrete foundation was buried in mud or was in the process of being dug out of the mud. Metal casing wrapped around sections of concrete foundation high up on the river bank was twisted and riddled with debris from the flood.

Evidence of the force of the flood also could be seen outside the construction area. Debris was caught in the green branches of a tree that had toppled over a few dozen yards north of the construction site. Smaller plants on the river banks were still plastered against the ground.

Crews with Southwest Valley Constructors, a New Mexico-based affiliate of construction giant Kiewit, had moved out of the river bed on Monday and were working on the wall to the west of the river.

Monsoon construction

Advocates warned of monsoon floods as soon as the wall project was announced last summer.